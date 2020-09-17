Mountain Home VA reports 21st known COVID-19 death Thursday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 21 known COVID-19 deaths.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported death was attributed to a veteran or an employee.

On Thursday, Mountain Home reported 28 active COVID-19 cases, 26 of whom are veterans. Two are employees.

Mountain Home reports 358 convalescent cases, 313 of whom are veterans. 39 of those cases are employees. Four of those are veteran-employees and two are listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.