Mountain Home VA reports 2 new known deaths Tuesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 20 known COVID-19 deaths.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported deaths were attributed to veterans or employees.

On Monday, Mountain Home had reported 18 deaths.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 34 active COVID-19 cases, 32 of whom are veterans. Two are employees.

Mountain Home reports 349 convalescent cases, 304 of whom are veterans. 39 of those cases are employees. Four of those are veteran-employees and two are listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.