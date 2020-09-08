Mountain Home VA reports 16th known death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 16 known COVID-19 deaths.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported death was attributed to a veteran or employee.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 42 active COVID-19 cases, 41 of whom are veterans. One is an employee.

Mountain Home reports 326 convalescent cases, 283 of whom are veterans. 37 of those cases are employees. Four of those are veteran-employees and two are listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

