Mountain Home VA reports 11 known COVID-19 deaths

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System has reported 11 known COVID-19 deaths.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported deaths were attributed to veterans or employees.

On Monday, Mountain Home reported 50 active COVID-19 cases, 45 of whom are veterans. Four are employees and one was classified as “all other.”

Mountain Home reports 283 convalescent cases, 245 of whom are veterans. 33 of those cases are employees. Four of those are veteran-employees and one is listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.

