Mountain Home VA releases updated visitation policy

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — James H. Quillen VA Medical Center released an updated visitation policy as the region continues to experience spikes in COVID-19 cases.

The following restrictions are in place:

Patients attending outpatient appointments are limited to one caregiver or family member 16 years or older

Visitation on inpatient wards is reserved for patients receiving end-of-life care only

CLC- visitation is restricted to compassionate visits by appointment after approval by the CLC Medical Director

Dom visitation restrictions – visitation is suspended temporarily

Mountain Home VA announced Thursday that it was also including more employees, volunteers and contractors in its vaccine mandate, giving most who work at VHA facilities eight weeks to get vaccinated.

