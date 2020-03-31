Mountain Home VA employees celebrate 105-year-old veteran’s birthday with walk after party canceled due to virus

MOUNTAIN HOME, Tenn. (WJHL) – After a 105-year-old World War II veteran’s birthday party was canceled due to the coronavirus, employees found another way to celebrate.

PREVIOUS: Mountain Home VA WWII veteran turns 105, has to cancel birthday party due to coronavirus

According to Kristen Schabert of Mountain Home VA Public Affairs, VA employees spent their lunch breaks surprising veteran Frank Head outside of the VA.

Photo: Kristen Schabert (Mountain Home VA)

Photo: Kristen Schabert (Mountain Home VA)

Photo: Kristen Schabert (Mountain Home VA)

Frank’s 105th birthday was canceled earlier in March due to COVID-19 concerns, but employees wanted to have the chance to celebrate his milestone birthday.

The birthday walk was employee-only and limited for the safety of those present.

On March 24, the medical center posted a photo of Frank urging people to like and comment the post to help him celebrate.

Schabert told News Channel 11 on Monday that the initial post had reached over 1.2 million people.