Mountain Home V.A. reports sixth known COVID-19 death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System reported its sixth known COVID-19 death.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported death was attributed to a veteran or employee.

On Monday, Mountain Home reported 77 active COVID-19 cases, 65 of whom are veterans. The remaining 12 are employees.

Mountain Home reports 109 convalescent cases, 98 of whom are veterans. Nine of those cases are employees, and the remaining two are veteran-employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.