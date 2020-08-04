Mountain Home V.A. reports seventh known COVID-19 death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System reported its seventh known COVID-19 death on Tuesday.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported death was attributed to a veteran or employee.

On Monday, Mountain Home reported 76 active COVID-19 cases, 64 of whom are veterans. The remaining 12 are employees.

Mountain Home reports 119 convalescent cases, 106 of whom are veterans. 11 of those cases are employees, and the remaining two are veteran-employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

