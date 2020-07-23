Mountain Home V.A. reports second known COVID-19 death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System reported its second known COVID-19 death on Thursday.

Mountain Home did not specify if it was a veteran or employee that died as a result of the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home confirmed that the first reported death was a veteran who was not a patient at the VA hospital at the time.

News Channel 11 has reached out for more information regarding the second COVID-19 death.

According to Mountain Home, there are currently 54 active cases at the VA and 60 convalescent cases.

Of the active cases, 48 are veterans and six are employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

