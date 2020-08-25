Mountain Home V.A. reports ninth known COVID-19 death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System reported its ninth known COVID-19 death.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported death was attributed to a veteran or employee.

On Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 53 active COVID-19 cases, 47 of whom are veterans. Five are employees and one was classified as “all other.”

Mountain Home reports 260 convalescent cases, 225 of whom are veterans. 30 of those cases are employees. Four of those are veteran-employees and one is listed as “all other.”

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

To view a national map of COVID-19 cases at VA health systems, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.