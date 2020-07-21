Mountain Home V.A. reports its first known COVID-19 death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System is reporting its first known COVID-19 death.

Mountain Home reported the death on Tuesday, but did not specify if it was a veteran or employee that had died as a result of the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, Mountain Home reported 56 active cases, 49 of which were veterans. Seven active cases are attributed to employees.

Mountain Home also reported 47 convalescent cases. 43 of those cases are veterans, two are employees and two are veteran employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

You can see statistics on Mountain Home VA’s COVID-19 statistics and all other VA facilities by clicking here.

