Mountain Home V.A. reports eighth known COVID-19 death

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System reported its eighth known COVID-19 death.

Mountain Home did not specify if the latest reported death was attributed to a veteran or employee.

On Monday, Mountain Home reported 57 active COVID-19 cases, 52 of whom are veterans. The remaining five are employees.

Mountain Home reports 207 convalescent cases, 177 of whom are veterans. 32 of those cases are employees, and the remaining three are veteran-employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

