Mountain Home V.A. reports 2 new COVID-19 deaths Wednesday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mountain Home Veterans Affairs Healthcare System reported its fourth and fifth known COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday.

Mountain Home did not specify if veterans or employees were the reported deaths.

News Channel 11 has reached out to the V.A. for more information regarding the deaths.

On Wednesday, Mountain Home reported 63 active COVID-19 cases, 57 of whom are veterans. The remaining six are employees.

Mountain Home reports 86 convalescent cases, 77 of whom are veterans. Seven of those cases are employees, and the remaining two are veteran-employees.

These numbers do not reflect just cases at the medical center in Johnson City, but those in veterans and employees at the system’s clinics.

