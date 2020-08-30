Mountain Empire Community College employee tests positive for COVID-19

WISE COUNTY, V.a. (WJHL) — An employee at Mountain Empire Community College (MECC) has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a press release on Saturday.

The employee continues to self-isolate, and Mount Roger’s Health District has notified anyone who might have come into contact with the employee.

MECC will continue with classes as scheduled, and there will be no change to staff schedules nor access to the campus, according to the website.

