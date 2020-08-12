Mountain Electric Cooperative resumes disconnections for nonpayments, ‘payment arrangement’ plan available

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Mountain Electric Cooperative reminded its users on Tuesday that disconnections due to nonpayments have resumed.

According to a post from MEC, disconnections resumed on Tuesday, August 11.

The post says a “special 6-month COVID-19 Payment Arrangement” can be arranged for customers upon request.

The special payment arrangement is not automatically set up and must be requested by contacting MEC’s office.

Mountain Electric Cooperative, which serves a portion of Northeast Tennessee/Western North Carolina is resuming disconnections due to nonpayment. pic.twitter.com/k9BixEYiDQ — Curtis Carden (@Curtis_Carden) August 12, 2020

MEC’s Mountain City Lobby is scheduled to reopen on August 17 with limited entry.

The lobby will be open during normal business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.

Customers entering the lobby are asked to follow CDC recommendations and masks are requested.

MEC says if a safe environment in the lobby cannot be maintained, the lobby will close again. Customers are still encouraged to use phone or online services when possible.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.