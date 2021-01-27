Mount Rogers Health District now offers online waitlist for vaccine appointments

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Mount Rogers Health District is now offering an online waitlist for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The health district says everyone seeking vaccination needs to complete the online survey. Health officials will use the list generated by the survey to contact eligible individuals to set up appointments as vaccines become more available.

“If you are interested in a vaccine and have the ability to fill out the survey online, please do so,” said Karen Shelton MD, health director, in a news release. “This will help keep our phone lines open for those who do not have internet access.”

Completing the survey does not set up an appointment and does not guarantee an appointment.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that state officials are developing a centralized system for vaccine registrations.