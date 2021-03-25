Mount Rogers Health District moves to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination March 29

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Mount Rogers Health District announced it will move to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination on March 29, according to a release.

Essential workers are included in this phase. Those categories are:

  • Energy
  • Water
  • Wastewater
  • Waste removal (includes recycling removal)
  • Housing and construction
  • Food service
  • Transportation and logistics
  • Faculty & staff of higher education institutions
  • Finance
  • Information technology & communication
  • Media
  • Legal services
  • Public safety (engineers)
  • Public health workers

Vaccination appointments will still be available for those in Phases 1a and 1b.

“Phase 1c essential workers should make sure to select the appropriate essential worker category when signing up online so they are contacted for an appointment,” said health director Dr. Karen Shelton in the release.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss