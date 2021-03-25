Mount Rogers Health District moves to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination March 29

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Mount Rogers Health District announced it will move to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination on March 29, according to a release.

Essential workers are included in this phase. Those categories are:

Energy

Water

Wastewater

Waste removal (includes recycling removal)

Housing and construction Food service

Transportation and logistics

Faculty & staff of higher education institutions

Finance Information technology & communication

Media

Legal services

Public safety (engineers)

Public health workers

Vaccination appointments will still be available for those in Phases 1a and 1b.

“Phase 1c essential workers should make sure to select the appropriate essential worker category when signing up online so they are contacted for an appointment,” said health director Dr. Karen Shelton in the release.

To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance.