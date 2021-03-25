Mount Rogers Health District moves to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination March 29

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Mount Rogers Health District announced it will move to Phase 1c of COVID-19 vaccination on March 29, according to a release.
Essential workers are included in this phase. Those categories are:
- Energy
- Water
- Wastewater
- Waste removal (includes recycling removal)
- Housing and construction
- Food service
- Transportation and logistics
- Faculty & staff of higher education institutions
- Finance
- Information technology & communication
- Media
- Legal services
- Public safety (engineers)
- Public health workers
Vaccination appointments will still be available for those in Phases 1a and 1b.
“Phase 1c essential workers should make sure to select the appropriate essential worker category when signing up online so they are contacted for an appointment,” said health director Dr. Karen Shelton in the release.
To pre-register, visit vaccinate.virginia.gov or call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA (1-877-829-4682) for assistance.