Mount Rogers Health District in SWVA reports first case of COVID-19 in Grayson County

MARION, Va. (WJHL) – Mount Rogers Health District in Southwest Virginia announced the first case of COVID-19 in Grayson County on Sunday afternoon.

“We continue to see new cases of COVID-19 throughout our area, and now we have our first case in Grayson County. There is community transmission throughout Mount Rogers Health District, including the Twin County community. Everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible,” insists Karen Shelton MD, Director, Mount Rogers Health District, in a press release. “Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. We all have a responsibility to keep each other safe. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us – stay home!”

The release added that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone wear cloth face coverings when out in public in conditions that make social distancing difficult. There is growing evidence that people can spread COVID-19 even if they never develop symptoms or before their symptoms start, the release warned.

Even so, the CDC believes that people are most contagious when they have symptoms. Everyone should limit their exposure by staying home, the release detailed.

Older adults, especially those 65 and older, as well as people of any age who have serious underlying medical conditions may be at higher risk for more severe complications from COVID-19. Even if you do not fit those criteria, you can help reduce the risk for those who are most vulnerable by taking precautions.

Many people with COVID-19 develop mild illness and can isolate at home, the release stated. The most common symptoms are fever, cough, and shortness of breath. Other common symptoms include fatigue, decreased appetite, and muscle or body aches. Not everyone with COVID-19 will have all symptoms, and fever might not be present.

If you feel your symptoms are worsening, the release says that you seek medical care by calling your primary care provider, urgent care, or 911.

Individuals, communities, businesses and healthcare organizations all play an important role in slowing the spread of COVID-19. Do your part to STOP the spread by taking everyday precautions, including staying at home as much as possible, avoiding close contact with others, covering your coughs and sneezes, and cleaning and disinfecting surfaces.

For the most up to date information on COVID-19 in Virginia, click HERE.