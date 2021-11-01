Mount Rogers Health District details pediatric COVID-19 vaccine distribution

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Mount Rogers Health District announced its distribution plans of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines to those aged 5-11 years old.

A release from the district said that while the FDA authorized Pfizer vaccines for the age group, it is awaiting the greenlight from the CDC, which is expected to meet Nov. 2 for discussion.

Scheduling information will be released by area school systems once the vaccine is authorized, with clinics planned for the first few weeks in November.

These clinics will be after school hours, and a parent or guardian must accompany children receiving the vaccine.

Local health departments will schedule the appointments in blocks of 10, the release states, to avoid wasting doses.

Information on where to find a vaccine will be available HERE or by calling 877-VAX-IN-VA.

