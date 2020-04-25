Mount Rogers Health District confirms COVID-19 community spread in Galax, Virginia

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — The Mount Rogers Health District confirmed community transmission of COVID-19 in Galax and surrounding areas Saturday.

Previously, the health district had announced community spread within the district as a whole, which includes eight localities, but Saturday, it was confirmed that there is community transmission specifically in Galax, according to a press release.

“Community transmission indicates that you can get COVID-19 from anywhere within the community; you don’t have to travel or know a person with the disease in order to get it,” said Mount Rogers Health District Director Dr. Karen Shelton. “This means everyone should stay home and only go out for essential needs as rarely as possible.

“Southwest Virginia is not immune to COVID-19. If you have to go out for critical things like grocery shopping or medical care, wear a cloth face covering, and stay at least six feet away from others. Wash your hands and clean surfaces often. These personal precautions apply to all of us — stay home.”

For the more information on COVID-19 in Virginia, visit http://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus.

