Mount Rogers Health District: 3rd case of COVID-19 confirmed in Washington County, Va.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Three confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Washington County, Virginia as of Tuesday, according to the Mount Rogers Health District.

According to a release from the health district, a third Washington County resident has tested positive for the coronavirus.

There is no evidence of community transmission at this time, according to Mount Rogers Health District.

“For any case of communicable disease, VDH does investigation and ‘contact tracing.’ We identify and notify contacts, assess their risk of exposure and provide medical guidance for isolation (if symptoms are present) or quarantine (if no symptoms are present). We also advise the community on public health measures,” said Karen Shelton, M.D., director for the Mount Rogers Health District.

Mount Rogers Health District also confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Carroll County and a second case in Wythe County.