Mount Rogers Health District: 115 COVID-19 cases in district, additional death in Washington Co.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Mount Rogers Health District has released new COVID-19 information for the region, including confirmation of an additional COVID-19 death in Washington County, Virginia.

According to a release, there have been 115 cases in the region with five fatalities. 56 cases are currently active.

Washington County has had 40 cases, with 27 recoveries and four deaths.

The only other Mount Rogers Health District community to report a COVID-19 death is Wythe County.

Mount Rogers Health District confirms there have been 54 COVID-19 recoveries in the district.

1,408 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the region, according to the health district.

Mount Rogers Health District also reported five outbreaks of COVID-19 in the region. Two were in healthcare settings, two were in congregate settings and one was in a long-term care facility.

The three age groups with the most confirmed cases in the region are those 20-29, 30-39 and 50-59.

The age ranges of 70-79 and 80+ have had the most hospitalizations due to the virus, with ten hospitalizations between them.

