Mount Carmel to go ahead with Santa Run, Santa on Main event to be held with precautions

MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Mount Carmel Board of Mayor and Aldermen voted on Thursday to host its annual Santa Run event, despite initial safety concerns.

According to City Manager Mike Housewright, the board voted at the public meeting to continue the tradition of Santa Claus distributing candy from a fire truck.

The Santa Run will be held on December 19, starting at 8 a.m.

Santa will toss out candy across Mount Carmel as he travels all over town.

Housewright said there were still some concerns that were up in the air regarding the town’s insurance provider and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public Entity Partners, the insurance provider, will cover the event, but Housewright said the company has indicated they will not cover the spread of the virus during the event.

Housewright said the board had previously considered canceling the event out of health concerns, but it was never officially canceled.

Alderman Steven McLain made the motion to host the Santa Run in 2020, according to Housewright.

Community members voiced their enthusiasm for the event at the Thursday night meeting, according to Housewright.

Mount Carmel will also be hosting a Santa on Main event with the man with a bag on a stage. The town is offering the event in place of its annual Christmas Parade, which has been canceled.

That event will be held on Main Street on December 12 from noon until 2 p.m.

Housewright said children will be able to drop off their letters to Santa, but they will not be permitted to sit on his lap.

Candy will be distributed via a chute at the Santa on Main event. Housewright said only Santa will be handling the candy, and he will be wearing gloves the entire time.