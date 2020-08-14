Most Walmart stores to start closing 10 p.m.; some stores to continue closing at 8:30 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WJHL) – Walmart announced on Friday that 4,000 of its 4,700 stores will push back closing times from 8:30 until 10 p.m.
In the Tri-Cities, the following Walmart locations will continue to close at 8:30 p.m.:
- Greeneville (3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy)
- Bristol, Va. (21531 Market Center)
- Abingdon (16032 Fifteen Mile Boulevard)
- Lebanon, Va. (1050 Regional Park Rd)
- Grundy (1179 Riverview St)
All other Walmart locations in the Tri-Cities will stay open until 10 p.m.
You can search for Walmart location closing times by clicking here.
Walmart also announced its stores will host a “senior shopping hour” every Tuesday an hour before stores open.
The senior shopping hour is open to customers ages 60 and older who may be especially vulnerable to COVID-19.
You can read Walmart’s health and safety policies by clicking here.
