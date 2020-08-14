Most Walmart stores to start closing 10 p.m.; some stores to continue closing at 8:30 p.m.

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WJHL) – Walmart announced on Friday that 4,000 of its 4,700 stores will push back closing times from 8:30 until 10 p.m. 

In the Tri-Cities, the following Walmart locations will continue to close at 8:30 p.m.:

  • Greeneville (3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy)
  • Bristol, Va. (21531 Market Center)
  • Abingdon (16032 Fifteen Mile Boulevard)
  • Lebanon, Va. (1050 Regional Park Rd)
  • Grundy (1179 Riverview St)

All other Walmart locations in the Tri-Cities will stay open until 10 p.m.

You can search for Walmart location closing times by clicking here.

Walmart also announced its stores will host a “senior shopping hour” every Tuesday an hour before stores open.

The senior shopping hour is open to customers ages 60 and older who may be especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

You can read Walmart’s health and safety policies by clicking here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss