Most Walmart stores to start closing 10 p.m.; some stores to continue closing at 8:30 p.m.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (WJHL) – Walmart announced on Friday that 4,000 of its 4,700 stores will push back closing times from 8:30 until 10 p.m.

We’re expanding many Walmart store closing times from 8:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Expanding our hours of operations provides customers with greater options to shop food, medicine and supplies. https://t.co/n5Dmzp7Kh7 pic.twitter.com/0qLBiey4Ax — Walmart Inc. (@WalmartInc) August 14, 2020

In the Tri-Cities, the following Walmart locations will continue to close at 8:30 p.m.:

Greeneville (3755 E Andrew Johnson Hwy)

Bristol, Va. (21531 Market Center)

Abingdon (16032 Fifteen Mile Boulevard)

Lebanon, Va. (1050 Regional Park Rd)

Grundy (1179 Riverview St)

All other Walmart locations in the Tri-Cities will stay open until 10 p.m.

You can search for Walmart location closing times by clicking here.

Walmart also announced its stores will host a “senior shopping hour” every Tuesday an hour before stores open.

The senior shopping hour is open to customers ages 60 and older who may be especially vulnerable to COVID-19.

You can read Walmart’s health and safety policies by clicking here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.