Most regional COVID data compare unfavorably with state averages

Southwest Virginia’s 7-day COVID death rate is more than five times higher than Virginia’s as a whole and nearly triple the national rate.

One exception: NE Tennessee’s new daily case rate slightly below state average

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – News Channel 11’s viewing area continues to report worse numbers than its respective states in most COVID-19 data areas as the Christmas holiday approaches.

A data analysis found particularly elevated numbers persist in Southwest Virginia, where new case rates are nearly double the state average and the past seven days have seen reported deaths a full five times higher than the state’s rate.

All figures are population-adjusted.

One of the only areas where a part of the region is faring better than its state is with respect to new daily cases per 100,000 population. By that measure, Northeast Tennessee’s seven counties had a seven-day average of 123.2, compared to a statewide average of 135.8 (through Monday).

That’s no cause for celebration, as Tennessee had the nation’s second-worst new case rate at the end of Monday after ceding the top spot it held for four days to Oklahoma.

The state’s been in the top two for more than a week in that category. The U.S. rate is 73.2 and Virginia’s is 43.2.

Virginia: Wide gulf separates region from state

News Channel 11 has reported on Southwest Virginia’s test positivity rates running about twice the state average. The same is true, nearly, for the new case rate — even though that rate is significantly lower than the rate just across the state line.

Virginia’s 74.6 new daily cases per 100,000 was 73% higher than the Commonwealth’s figure of 43.2. Of the eight counties and two cities in the viewing area, nearly all were in the top fifth of Virginia counties and cities for new case rates, according to CDC and New York Times data.

When it comes to deaths from COVID, that gulf is even wider, especially recently.

Over the past seven days, Southwest Virginia has reported COVID deaths at a rate of 2.18 per day per 100,000 population. That’s more than five times Virginia’s rate of 0.40 and it’s nearly triple the national rate of 0.81.

And while northern Virginia was hit hard in the early stages of the pandemic, when death rates were generally higher, per capita deaths among Southwest Virginians since the pandemic began also far exceed the state average.

Since March, 100.5 out of every 100,000 Southwest Virginians has died of COVID. That’s almost double the state rate of 55.1 and is just above the national rate of 96.5.

The grim trend doesn’t look likely to abate in the near future. Southwest Virginia’s 14-day average per capita hospitalization rates are nearly double their rate of Dec. 1.

NE Tennessee getting worse – but not as fast as rest of state

In Northeast Tennessee, a spike in case rates has actually been outpaced but the state averages.

At the end of October, the region’s seven-day average of new daily cases stood at 53.7, which was 43% higher than the state rate of 37.6.

By Nov. 21, those rates were nearly identical — 64.7 and 64.4 — as surges in other parts of the state brought it closer into line with the far northeast.

That trend has continued, but only as part of the worst case spike the state’s seen yet. The rates after Monday’s Tennessee Department of Health (TDH) report showed the state average 10% above our region’s.

During the past seven days, only Greene County had a rate higher than the state average, at 164.9. Johnson County’s was the only rate below 100, but at 79.5 it was still higher than the national average.

While the climbing numbers statewide will likely bode ill for death rates in other parts of Tennessee, Northeast Tennessee has seen higher death rates than the rest of the state the past week and the past month.

After reporting a single-day record 25 deaths Tuesday, the seven-day average of daily deaths per 100,000 population for the region was 1.58 — about 15% above the state average of 1.37 and nearly twice the national rate.

That fits with a pattern that’s gone on for about three months of Northeast Tennessee recording more than its per capita share of deaths.

Over the past 30 days, 29.3 out of 100,000 Tennesseans have died of COVID. For Northeast Tennessee, that figure is 42.5.

More Northeast Tennesseans are also being hospitalized for COVID. Through Monday, the seven-day average of daily hospitalizations was 1.92, a full 56% higher than the state rate of 1.23.

Since March, 257 of every 100,000 Northeast Tennesseans has been hospitalized compared to 202 of every 100,000 people statewide. The highest rates have been in Sullivan (327) and Carter (308) counties.

The region’s test positivity was running significantly higher than the Tennessee average at the beginning of the month. Those numbers have since drawn closer, and Northeast Tennessee counties have seen their positivity percentages decline some.

Still, Tennessee’s 18.1% positivity rate the past seven days remained a bit lower than Northeast Tennessee’s rate of 20.1%.

Who’s surging now?

Greene County, with the highest new case rate in Tennessee, still ranked just 16th out of Tennessee’s 95 counties for spread rate after Monday. That’s a far cry from early November when the region was placing many of its counties in the top tier.

The most populous county in the top 10 as of Monday was Sevier. The home of Dollywood and tourist magnet had seen its rate rise to 203.4 new daily cases per 100,000.

That figure dropped to 183.6 with Tuesday’s report, but Sevier County’s 14-day average of 173.5 for Dec. 9 through Tuesday was two-and-a-half times its average for the previous 14 days, and its test positivity rate was 26.5%.

Among counties with more than 100,000 residents, Hamilton, Bradley, Wilson, Davidson and Rutherford all posted rates higher than or comparable to those in Washington or Sullivan.