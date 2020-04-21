Most people in the region who contracted COVID-19 have recovered from it, Tennessee data shows

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) – For the first time on Monday, Tennessee state officials reported that the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 eclipsed the number of people contracting the disease.

Ever since the first reported case of COVID-19 in Tennessee, more than 7,000 Tennesseans have been infected with the novel coronavirus. 157 people have died from it.

For the region (Carter, Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi and Washington counties), there have been 164 reported cases of COVID-19 and six deaths.

This chart shows the increase in COVID-19 cases in the region since March 10.



Of those 164 positive cases, 126 have recovered, leaving 32 active infections in the region. That means about 76.8% of the cases in Northeast Tennessee have recovered, and about 3.7% of the people who contracted the virus have died from it.

This table shows the number of tests, recoveries, deaths and current infections [Total infected – (recovered+deaths)] of COVID-19 are in each county in Northeast Tennessee.

As of Tuesday, Sullivan and Washington counties, the two counties with the most spread in the region, haven’t reported a new COVID-19 case since the previous Thursday. Likewise, Carter County’s positive reported cases have remained at five since Thursday, and Johnson and Unicoi Counties haven’t reported any new cases in several weeks.

This graph shows the ratio of deaths, recoveries and current infections of COVID-19 in the region from April 12-21.

A turn to testing

Tennessee officials voiced a push for increased testing across the state over the past few weeks. In our region, there have been 2,494 tests administered to date. Of those, 2,330 (93.4%) were negative.

This chart shows the total number of positive and negative tests in northeast Tennessee counties as of April 21.

On April 14, the state health department reported 1,659 tests administered in the region, so testing increased by about 36% since last week.

This graph shows the increase in testing capacity in northeast Tennessee counties from April 12-21.

Even though health officials on state and local levels said data indicates that the “curve is flattening,” officials such as Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey have cautioned that it doesn’t mean the end of precautionary measures like physical distancing.

Dr. Lisa Piercey has a personal message for each of you and wants to remind everyone to do their part and stay apart! pic.twitter.com/WvlBgpZAMh — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) April 18, 2020

On Tuesday, Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said he and other officials expect to see increased cases as Gov. Bill Lee moves the state closer to reopening businesses next week. Piercey also said the state is expecting to see a bump in COVID-19 cases as Tennesseans begin heading back to work next week.

