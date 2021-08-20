Morgan Wade cancels performance at Rhythm & Roots, marks 3rd artist to back out

BRISTOL, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – A third musical act has backed out of the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, citing safety and peace of mind.

In a post to Facebook, Morgan Wade’s management announced that she would not be performing at the festival.

“For the safety and peace of mind of Morgan’s band and team, Morgan will not be performing at Bristol Rhythm and Roots in September,” the post states.

In the statement, Wade’s management said they would be making decisions regarding other events, venues, artists and other businesses based on multip factors.

Wade is one of three acts to cancel their performances at Rhythm and Roots. Grammy-nominated singer Yola announced Thursday she would not be performing. Former headliner Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit said they would not be at the event Wednesday.

Isbell backed out following the release of the event’s COVID-19 protocols, which did not require attendants to prove their vaccination status or provide a recent negative test result. Isbell had previously announced the band would not perform at any venue that did not do so.