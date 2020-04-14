More than $10 million in federal funding granted to local Tenn. colleges, universities to aid students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The CARES Act has awarded $237 million to aid students in Tennessee impacted by the recent COVID-19 outbreak, and more than $10 million of that belongs to colleges and universities in the Tri-Cities region.
The following local schools were awarded these amounts of relief from the CARES Act:
- ETSU – $5,548,379
- Northeast State Community College – $2,244,158
- Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton – $440,582
- King University – $702,627
- Tusculum University – $746,998
- Milligan College – $371,377
The total amount awarded to the schools in the Tennessee portion Tri-Cities region is $10,054,121.
You can see how much every college and university in the state was granted in the document below: