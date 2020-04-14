More than $10 million in federal funding granted to local Tenn. colleges, universities to aid students

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The CARES Act has awarded $237 million to aid students in Tennessee impacted by the recent COVID-19 outbreak, and more than $10 million of that belongs to colleges and universities in the Tri-Cities region.

The amount of funding for each school has been announced so you can get help from your school for COVID-19-related expenses.



For the full list, click here: https://t.co/hy2Doj2heZ — Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) April 14, 2020

The following local schools were awarded these amounts of relief from the CARES Act:

ETSU – $5,548,379

Northeast State Community College – $2,244,158

Tennessee College of Applied Technology – Elizabethton – $440,582

King University – $702,627

Tusculum University – $746,998

Milligan College – $371,377

The total amount awarded to the schools in the Tennessee portion Tri-Cities region is $10,054,121.

You can see how much every college and university in the state was granted in the document below: