JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Dr. David Kirschke with the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department spoke to News Channel 11’s Josh Smith to answer your questions about the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

If you have questions about the coronavirus, you can submit them via an online form or by emailing questions@wjhl.com.

Just spoke with Dr. David Kirscke w/ the Northeast Regional Health Office of the @TNDeptofHealth . He said all 10 cases (6 in Washington, 4 in Greene Co.s) were people who traveled outside the state. No evidence of community spread, but we people should assume it's happening. — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) March 23, 2020

PREVIOUS STORY: Monitoring the Coronavirus: Asking the Experts 3/13