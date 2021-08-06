Milligan University to require masks indoors starting August 9

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University is the latest Tri-Cities university to require masks indoors while on campus.

According to a release from the university, the mask requirement will take effect on Monday, August 9. All faculty, staff, students and guests must wear a face covering when physical distancing is not possible.

“This updated policy applies to vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and is based on guidance from the CDC, State of Tennessee and local health care officials,” the release states. “Milligan’s policy is subject to change and will be updated based on community transmission levels.”

The release provided the following safety protocols that will be observed in the fall semester:

Milligan will resume as much normal operations for Fall 2021 as possible.

Self-monitor and contact Milligan Health Services or a medical professional immediately if you experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 will be required to isolate and cannot work or attend class in-person.

Free COVID-19 tests will be offered at Health Services as availability allows.

Athletes must follow all guidance as directed by Milligan Athletics, in accordance with NAIA and AAC guidance.

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Milligan community has exhibited true servant-leadership in protecting each other and our campus community,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “We had a successful on-campus experience last academic year, with relatively low virus numbers. Our goal continues to be focused on delivering Milligan’s distinctive educational experience while ensuring everyone’s health and safety.”

You can learn more by visiting milligan.edu/health.