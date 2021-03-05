Milligan University to host in-person commencement ceremony at TVA Credit Union Ballpark

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University’s spring commencement for graduates will be held outdoors on May 1.

According to a release from the university, the in-person ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. at TVA Credit Union Ballpark in Johnson City.

“We are extremely proud of our graduates and look forward to recognizing their successes with classmates and their families,” said Milligan President Dr. Bill Greer. “After such a challenging year, the accomplishments of our graduates are definitely worth celebrating. Our COVID-19 safety protocols created a unique experience for the Class of 2021. Those protocols will continue to be followed at this event, which will be Milligan’s first commencement to be held on a baseball field.”

Graduates will each be given four tickets for guests. No one without a ticket may enter.

Ticket holders will be allowed into the ballpark starting at 9 a.m.

Masks are required for all in attendance. Groups of seats will be marked off in order to maintain social distancing, according to the release.

Milligan plans to host three smaller ceremonies in the event of inclement weather. Those will be held in the Mary B. Martin Auditorium in Seeger Chapel on the same day.

Graduates will be informed if the alternate plan is put into action. If the ceremony is moved indoors, then only two guests may attend per graduate.

The commencement will also be streamed on the university’s Facebook page, YouTube channel and on the university website.

You can find more information on graduation plans by clicking here.