Milligan University offers students virtual fall semester option

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University will be offering undergraduate students a complete online option for the Fall 2020 semester.

According to a release from the school, students will be able to choose between returning to campus or receiving instruction online.

“Our administration, faculty and staff have worked tirelessly this summer to prepare for an on-campus fall semester, and we look forward to welcoming our students home. However, we also want to provide students with the option to complete their courses entirely online this fall,” said President Dr. Bill Greer. “Our top priority continues to be providing students with Milligan’s distinctive educational experience while ensuring everyone’s health and safety. We are preparing for most undergraduate students to return to campus this fall, but we understand that some students’ personal situations may favor continued online learning at this time.”

The release says the online and in-person classes will meet the same goals and give students the same educational experience.

Milligan says some courses that involve clinicals, skill labs, science labs or an experience element may not be available online.

According to Milligan, tuition and fees will stay the same for all undergraduate students who choose online learning, but students who choose to live remotely will not be charged room and board.

According to the release, “Eligibility for Milligan scholarships and grants will still be available for the online option, but scholarship amounts may be impacted if the total cost of attendance is reduced. Eligibility for other sources of aid may change as well.”

Graduate students and those in seminary and professional study programs are encouraged to check with program directors and advisors about online options.

An email will be sent to students with a form next week so they can declare whether they would like to receive online or in-person instruction.

Student decisions on the matter must be submitted by Friday, August 14.

Milligan students will have their first day of classes on Tuesday, August 25, and the semester is scheduled to end a week early on December 4.

All students are expected to return for in-person learning for the spring semester, according to the release.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.