Milligan University details plan for students to return to campus in fall 2020

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Milligan University has announced its plan for the safe return of students to campus in the fall.

According to a release from Milligan, the plan, entitled “Milligan Returns Home,” includes community standards and principles to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The first day of classes will still be held on August 25, and classes are scheduled to end one week early on December 4.

Milligan plans to end on-campus classes on November 24, the final day before students leave for Thanksgiving Break.

The plan is for the last week of classes to be held remotely and for finals to be taken online.

“Our goal is to have an on-campus fall semester that provides Milligan’s distinctive educational experience while ensuring everyone’s health and safety,” said Milligan University President Dr. Bill Greer. “Milligan’s response to COVID-19 is grounded in our responsibility for the well-being of our community and to support the international attempt to mitigate the further spread of this virus. We also aim to ensure our students continue to receive a high-quality learning experience during this unprecedented situation.”

According to the release, Milligan plans to take the following measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus:

Wear a face mask in any campus buildings and in outdoor common areas when social distancing of six feet is not possible.

Deliver classes primarily face-to-face but include a wider variety of hybrid formats to accommodate students and faculty in vulnerable health populations or other factors impacting their ability to participate in on-campus teaching and learning.

Offer a residential experience with a cohort model for roommates and suitemates.

Build community through curricular and co-curricular opportunities for students to connect and explore opportunities for shared experiences.

Modify on-campus dining services to conform with physical distancing and safety protocols.

Operate athletic programs in accordance with NAIA and conference guidelines.

