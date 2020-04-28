Milligan to hold on-campus commencement August 15

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials at Milligan College announced Tuesday that an on-campus commencement ceremony would be pushed back to August.

The commencement for those graduating this spring was originally scheduled for May 9, but will now be held August 15.

In an e-mail Milligan officials said, “The rescheduled commencement date remains subject to change, and Milligan will reserve Sunday, October 25, the conclusion of the next homecoming weekend, as an alternative date…Milligan’s rescheduled commencement ceremony will recognize 241 graduates.”

This will also mark the final class of graduated from Milligan College and Milligan will officially become Milligan University June 1.

Milligan has posted an update regarding commencement on its website HERE.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.