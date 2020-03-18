Milligan College temporarily closing campus to visitors, guests until April 3

MILLIGAN COLLEGE, Tenn (WJHL) — One local college that borders Carter County and Washington County is implementing new guidelines as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The campus posted to their website on Wednesday that Milligan College will close to external visitors and guests starting Thursday until April 3 as a precautionary measure.

“We remain hopeful that we will return to normal operations and campus schedule on April 6, but this is subject to change. We continue to monitor developments and discuss how to meet mission-critical operations during this uncertain time,” Milligan College Dr. Bill Greer said in a letter posted to the college’s website.

The college also issued the following statement for employees.

All staff who are able to perform their job duties remotely (confer with your supervisor and/or VP for approval) should work remotely March 19 through April 3.

Those who continue to work on-campus should comply with social distancing expectations and confer with supervisor/VP about flexible work arrangements.

All employees are expected to conduct your work with the same professional, technical, and ethical standards as always. All policies and procedures remain in effect, including expectations for performance and productivity.

A handful of events are also canceled at this time.

