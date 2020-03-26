Milligan College employee tests positive for coronavirus

MILLIGAN, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Milligan College said in an e-mail Thursday that one of their employees has tested positive for coronavirus.

College officials said they learned about the confirmed case on March 26.

That e-mail read in part, “This individual is self-isolating at home in accordance with guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Tennessee Department of Health. For reasons of health privacy, the college cannot provide additional details regarding this case… This individual is a staff member who was last on campus on Friday, March 20.”

It was also said in that e-mail that those who have had close contact with this person are being notified by state heald officials.

This is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 directly related to the Milligan community, according to officials at the college.

