Mental health resources during COVID-19 pandemic

(WJHL)- Below are a list of resources available for anyone in need during this time of uncertainty for many.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, Ballad Health President & CEO Alan Levine stressed the importance of paying attention to your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also addressed mental health and said last Friday there were eight suicides in Knox County.

Our state's front-line crisis services system is well-equipped to meet the needs of Tennesseeans feeling the effects of COVID-19.



Call TN's Statewide Crisis Line at 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471) or text "TN" to 741741 to talk to someone who can help.https://t.co/WAU9bB5EKa — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) March 31, 2020

Last Friday, there were 8 suicides in Knox County, TN in one day. @GovBillLee says he was stunned to learn this. He calls COVID-19 a "pandemic of hopelessness". Those who need help should reach out. Call 1-855-CRISIS-1 . — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) March 31, 2020

Below are a few of the resources available.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1.800.273.8255​

Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)

National Sexual Assault Hotline

Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Veterans Crisis Line

1-800-273-8255

OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline

1 (800) 273-TALK

WATCH: Focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic