Mental health resources during COVID-19 pandemic

(WJHL)- Below are a list of resources available for anyone in need during this time of uncertainty for many.
During Tuesday’s media briefing, Ballad Health President & CEO Alan Levine stressed the importance of paying attention to your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also addressed mental health and said last Friday there were eight suicides in Knox County.
Below are a few of the resources available.
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline
1.800.273.8255
Crisis Text Line
Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741
National Domestic Violence Hotline
Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)
National Sexual Assault Hotline
Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)
Veterans Crisis Line
1-800-273-8255
OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline
1 (800) 273-TALK
WATCH: Focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic