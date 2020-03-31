1  of  4
Mental health resources during COVID-19 pandemic

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

In this Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo a woman types on a keyboard in New York. Cybersecurity researchers say a coordinated cyberespionage campaign has targeted U.N. relief agencies, the International Red Cross and other non-governmental organizations groups for the past 10 months. The California cybersecurity outfit Lookout says the campaign, which uses phishing to harvest passwords from mobile phones and computers, is still active. (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)

(WJHL)- Below are a list of resources available for anyone in need during this time of uncertainty for many.

During Tuesday’s media briefing, Ballad Health President & CEO Alan Levine stressed the importance of paying attention to your mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee also addressed mental health and said last Friday there were eight suicides in Knox County.

Below are a few of the resources available.

National Suicide Prevention Lifeline

1.800.273.8255​

Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line – Text NAMI to 741-741

National Domestic Violence Hotline

Call 800-799-SAFE (7233)

National Sexual Assault Hotline

Call 800-656-HOPE (4673)

Veterans Crisis Line

1-800-273-8255

OK2Talk Helpline Teen Helpline

1 (800) 273-TALK

WATCH: Focusing on mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic

