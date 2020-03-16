Members of Kingsport youth group offering affordable babysitting services

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – With more schools and daycares across the state announcing closures, area parents are scrambling to find childcare for the next few weeks children are off school.

While most high school students would see this time off school as an extended vacation, one group of students in Kingsport are looking at this time off as an opportunity to help out area families and make a little extra cash. the Y.E.L.L. Mayor’s Youth Council is made up of 13 student members alongside additional liaisons. The group is an extension of the Kingsport Chamber that plays an active role in the community.

These students are used to giving back, but now they’re offering up babysitting services to parents who need them while their children are off school. “They want to help these parents that don’t have a way for their kids to stay since their going to be out of school so they want to help. They’ve put their services out there and they’re trained,” said Kingsport Chamber Exec. Director of Operations, Vanessa Bennett.

Bennett oversees the group and told News Channel 11 that each member applied and was hand-selected to the youth council. Bennett said not only are these students experienced, but they also meet a number of qualifications. These students are certified in CPR, some are certified lifeguards and others have CNA certification.

As far as cost, these students understand it’s a hard time for parents and they want to make childcare as affordable as possible. “I feel like whatever fits best for the parents or whatever the parents feel is best is what I am good with,” said Y.E.L.L. Youth Council Member, Keagan Bellamy.

Although these students plan to make a profit for their services, for most of them, it’s not really about the money.

“I really want to build more relationships with more families and kids and I also want to be able to help out some families in tough times like this and be there to support them while parents are still working and kids are out of school,” said Y.E.L.L. Youth Council Member, Hannah Combs.

The services are offered as a 1-on-1 babysitting service as opposed to a daycare-like setting. Students participating in the babysitting services said they are not worried about the spread of germs because they are frequently washing their hands, following social distancing and other measures suggested by the CDC.

If you’re interested in inquiring about these babysitting services, you can contact the Kingsport Chamber at 423-392-8800.