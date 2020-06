JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The 2020 Meet the Mountains Festival has been canceled due to the coronavirus.

According to a post from the festival, the MTM Fest crew has already begun planning for the event in 2021.

Next year’s MTM Festival is scheduled for August 20-21.

The organization encourages anyone interested in helping plan 2021’s festival to reach out to them.

