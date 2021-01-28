Medical director: Area nursing homes still fighting COVID headwinds but turn for the better may be near

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Even as Northeast Tennessee reported rapidly decreasing COVID-19 cases starting in late December, long term care facilities endured a couple of their highest new case numbers as several dozen outbreaks continued.

“They’ve been through a pretty major challenging four weeks,” Sullivan County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May told News Channel 11.

“Many, many facilities have had major outbreaks and they’ve been dealing with those challenges both in their staff and the residents.”

May did mention that the trend has taken a very recent turn for the better.

“The good news is on a statewide level, on a local level all of our numbers appear to be coming down, and we’re just so glad,” May said.

Still, more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Sullivan County alone reported active COVID-19 outbreaks last week according to the Tennessee Department of Health (TDH). But many of them recorded few or no new cases and could be removed from the active outbreak status if that trend holds much longer.

As the vaccination program in partnership with Walgreen’s and CVS pharmacies ramped up in late December, Northeast Tennessee facilities experienced a couple of their worst weeks ever for new resident cases and deaths.

A record 164 new cases were reported the week ending Jan. 8, sandwiched between increases of 111 the week ending Jan. 1 and 83 the week ending Jan. 15.

The weeks ending Jan. 8 and Jan. 15 also saw a total of 41 deaths recorded, the second-highest two-week toll after the Dec. 4 and 11 period in which 47 deaths were recorded.

Altogether, 2,988 positive COVID cases have been reported across the seven Northeast Tennessee counties — 1,776 among residents and 1,212 among staff.

And nearly 37 percent of the region’s COVID deaths have been of long term care residents, as that number hit 293 last Friday. That’s a death rate per case of 16.5 percent, a figure that has held pretty steady through News Channel 11’s five month tracking of the outbreaks.

The light at the end of the tunnel may be drawing near, May said.

The pharmacy-linked “federal partners program” announced this week it had offered first-dose vaccinations to 100 percent of area staff and residents, he said.

“The good news is we’re getting people vaccinated in that critical industry to keep from carrying it in with their employees and then number two to protect the patients from potential disease — and of course in that age group is where we see the highest morbidity and mortality.”

Assisted living facilities are slightly down the priority list from nursing homes, though they have actually seen a recent uptick in outbreaks. May said both the federal pharmacy partners reported more than half of first dose offerings this week.

May said uptake — the percentage of staff and residents who opt to get the vaccine — varies by nursing home. He said even staff and residents who have had COVID “absolutely” should get a vaccine.

“Very high percentages (of staff) have received the vaccine in facilities I’ve been working with,” May said, adding that was also the case with residents.

The high mortality rate has kept long term care COVID deaths comprising a large chunk of overall deaths from the virus. As of Jan. 22, the 293 deaths totaled almost 37 percent of 802 deaths regionwide — slightly down from the percentage a couple months ago.

When the outbreaks first intensified in August, there was one week (Aug. 28) when more than half of total reported COVID deaths — 48 out of 86 — were attributed to nursing home outbreaks.

The situation is similar in Southwest Virginia, with the percentage of overall deaths actually higher.

At least 175 of 386 deaths reported through Monday were linked to nursing homes — more than 45 percent of the total.

Virginia doesn’t separate resident and staff cases and may include staff deaths in its death totals.

Through Monday, Southwest Virginia long-term care facilities had reported 1,747 total cases of residents and staff. A slightly higher percentage of the region’s COVID cases — almost exactly 10 percent — are linked to long term care outbreaks compared to Northeast Tennessee’s.

Last week’s Northeast Tennessee numbers were the best since summer — just 11 new resident cases and two new resident deaths.

May’s not convinced that another uptick might occur, though, because people must wait three weeks for the Pfizer second dose and four for the Moderna.

“I think we’re at a point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.