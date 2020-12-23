Mayor: Washington County, Tenn. mask mandate extended through Feb. 27

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee’s mask mandate has been extended into 2021.

According to a release, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy has extended the face covering requirement through February 27.

The order was originally set to expire on December 29.

The extension of the mandate lasts until 11:59 p.m. on February 27.

County mayors were given authority to extend mask mandates under Governor Bill Lee’s Executive Order No. 73.

“Even with vaccinations in process, it will take well into the Spring of 2021 to mitigate the risks associated with COVID-19,” Grandy said in the release. “We need to be vigilant. If wearing a face covering prevents deaths, it is well worth the effort. Business leaders and our public health officials have indicated to me that they would prefer to keep the order in place, insuring uniform use of face coverings at all businesses in our county.”

Grandy also encouraged anyone who can to get a COVID-19 vaccine whenever they are available.

Children under the age of 12 or those with underlying health conditions are not required to wear a mask.

