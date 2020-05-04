Mayor: Town of Abingdon lays off 77 employees due to financial loss from virus

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – 13 full-time employees and 64 part-time town employees have been laid off in Abingdon, according to a release from the mayor.

A release from Mayor J. Wayne Craig says the spread of COVID-19 has affected the town’s finances and required temporary adjustments be made.

The release says the 77 employees were laid off after spending in the town was reduced by the town manager.

A hold on all non-essential spending, like travel, training and equipment replacement, has also been set for town employees by the town manager.

The release says a new budget is being prepared for the fiscal year after the reduction of revenue.

