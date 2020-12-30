Mayor: Sullivan County mask mandate extended through February 27

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Sullivan County will join other Northeast Tennessee counties in extending its mask mandate.

According to Sullivan County Executive Order 6, the countywide mandate will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on February 27, 2021.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable signed the order on Wednesday, December 30.

The order requires businesses, organizations and venues to require the use of face covering or masks by employees and members of the public.

Children under the age of 2 and anyone with an underlying medical condition are exempt from the order.

Places of worship are also exempt from the order, per Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s executive orders.

You can read the full order below: