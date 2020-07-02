Mayor: Sullivan County Trustee’s Office employee tests positive for COVID-19

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — An employee of the Sullivan County Trustee’s Office has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Mayor Richard Venable.

Venable said that the employee received confirmation of the positive test result a few hours ago.

Two other employees have also been tested and are awaiting the results. Venable said no other employees have exhibited symptoms of the virus, but will be monitored.

According to the mayor, this is the first case of COVID-19 in the county offices at the historic Sullivan County Courthouse in Blountville.

“All our County Offices have adopted measures which protect the health of the public and our employees as they have conducted essential business,” Venable said in a statement. “We will be reviewing our procedures and protocols to ensure that we’re up to date on best practices.”

The trustee’s office will remain closed until further notice. Instructions, a dropbox, and phone numbers will be posted outside of the trustee’s office for those who have business with the office.

The Tennessee Department of Health reported ten new cases of COVID-19 in Sullivan County on Thursday.