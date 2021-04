FILE – This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the Janssen COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

MARION, Va. (WJHL) — Local health officials will hold a COVID-19 mass vaccination clinic this Saturday in Marion.

The Mount Rogers Health District plans to administer 1,000 doses of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Marion Senior High School.

Vaccinations will be by appointment only and open to anyone 18 and older.

Click here to schedule a morning appointment. Click here to schedule an afternoon appointment.