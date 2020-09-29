Mask mandates extended in Sullivan, Washington counties

(WJHL)- Officials with both Sullivan and Washington counties have announced an extension to the current mask mandates set to expire September 30.

On Tuesday, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended provisions that allow local governments to institute mask requirements through October 30.

In a release issued Tuesday, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in part, “Continuing to wear face coverings will help keep our businesses and schools open, as well as enable us to continue football on Friday night…We need to work together to support and protect each other as we move forward.”

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable also confirmed with News Channel 11 that he is also extending the mask mandate for Sullivan County through October 31.

