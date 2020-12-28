Mask mandates extended in Greene, Unicoi Counties

NORTHEAST Tenn. (WJHL) – Mask mandates for four Northeast Tennessee counties have been extended through February 27.

Unicoi County Mayor Garland “Bubba” Evely and Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison both told News Channel 11 Monday that their mask mandates will be renewed until February 27.

“Greene County has unfortunately been a leader in the growth of per capita new infections and sadly deaths continue to rise as well,” Morrison said. “It is hard to find someone locally that has not been personally affected or that knows someone that has been adversely affected by this ongoing scourge.”

Morrison also said his decision to extend the mandate comes after conversation with health care experts and government and business leaders.

“We ask for these courtesies and small sacrifices for those that are most vulnerable, and knowing this is a highly contagious virus and that there are many asymptomatic spreaders. There is great promise in the vaccines now being distributed, but herd immunity and widespread vaccination are still off afar. We have come a long way and there is a little way to go so that we can hopefully return to our normal lives and activities,” Morrison said.

The mandates in Greene and Unicoi Counties were set to expire on December 29.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy and Carter County Mayor Patty Woodby previously announced extensions to mask mandates in those counties.

Hawkins and Johnson Counties allowed their mask mandates to expire at the end of September.

You can read the full Greene County mask order below.