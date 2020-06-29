Marsh Regional Blood Center updates donor guidelines, keeps up COVID-19 precautions

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Marsh Regional Blood Center has changed its donor eligibility guidelines to better reflect the Food and Drug Administration standards while maintaining precautions against COVID-19.

According to a release, starting Monday, people who were previously unable to give due to time spent in European countries or on military bases on the continent can now call again to be pre-screened and possibly donate.

To be pre-screened for eligibility, call 423-408-7500.

The blood center is still taking measures to limit donor exposure to COVID-19 and engaging in extra disinfection and sanitization.

Marsh Regional reminds potential donors in the release that the coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process.

Donors are also required to wear a cloth face covering at centers or mobile units, according to the release.

Donors will also receive a $10 Food City gift card until Friday, July 3.

Community blood drives will be held at the following times and locations:

Monday, June 29, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. VFP Concrete Shelter Division, Duffield, Va.



Tuesday, June 30, 1-6 p.m. Addilyn Memorial United Methodist Church, Bristol, Tenn.



Tuesday, June 30, noon-6 p.m. Greeneville Community Hospital East, Greeneville, Tenn. (Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital)



Wednesday, July 1, 1-5:30 p.m. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Blountville, Tenn.



Thursday, July 2, noon-6 p.m. / Food City, Wise, Va.

Thursday, July 2, 1-4 p.m. Komatsu Mining Corp., Duffield, Va.



Tuesday, July 7, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Johnson County Community Hospital, Mountain City, Tenn. (Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital)



Tuesday, July 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union, Gray, Tenn.



Wednesday, July 8, 8-10 a.m. Eastman Credit Union, Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.



Wednesday, July 8, 8 a.m.-noon Eastman Credit Union support center, Wilcox Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.



Wednesday, July 8, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Mountain Empire Community College, Big Stone Gap, Va. (Please call 276-523-2400, extension 421 to schedule an appointment)



Wednesday, July 8, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Eastman Credit Union, Meadowview Parkway, Kingsport, Tenn.



Wednesday, July 8, 2-4 p.m. Eastman Credit Union, Regional Park Drive, Kingsport, Tenn.



Thursday, July 9, 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Smyth County Community Hospital, Marion, Va. (Mobile unit will be parked in front of the hospital)



Thursday, July 9, noon-6 p.m. Food City, Big Stone Gap, Va.



Friday, July 10, noon-5 p.m. Family Christian Academy of East TN, Blountville, Tenn.



Saturday, July 11, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Abingdon Fire Department, Abingdon, Va.



