Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12 to reopen Friday in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another local movie theatre has announced its reopening date.

According to a post from Marquee Cinemas Pinnacle 12, the theatre will reopen on Friday, August 21.

The theatre will be playing movies like Inception, Grease, Back to the Future and Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.

Newer movie that will be shown include Trolls: World Tour and Sonic the Hedgehog.

Earlier in August, AMC announced its Johnson City theatre would reopen with new policies and mask requirements on August 27.

