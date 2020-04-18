Many people take advantage of free COVID-19 testing in Hawkins County Saturday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health is doing mass screening for anyone who would like to be tested for coronavirus.

This is the first time after Gov. Bill Lee stated on Wednesday that all Tennesseans should be able to get free COVID-19 testing.

The first free COVID-19 testing in the Northeast Tennessee region was in Hawkins County on Saturday.

The Tennessee Department of Health was expecting large numbers, and they were right.

Crowds of people lined around Volunteer High School to take advantage of the free testing.

“We did not expect people to be lined up early, so early as 6 a.m., but we appreciate that,” said Rebekah English, the Northeast Regional Director for the Tennessee Department of Health.

The first person in line Saturday morning was Samuel Clark who is a Church Hill resident and made the decision to be tested because he says he needs to take care of his family.

“Being in the senior citizen bracket, we can’t take any chances,” said Clark. “I’m the only one in the family who can go out and get the food, the stuff we need to survive through this, and I hope everyone else does the same thing.”

For these drive-through testing sites, you do not have to get out of your car.

They will perform a nasal swab while site-goers remain in their vehicles, and anyone interested in testing doesn’t have to be from the area to receive a free test.

“You’ll be greeted by a public health nurse or the National Guard and will go through the steps in the process of being tested,” said English.

Results will be available in as soon as 72 hours, but they may take around to a week to come back.

“If they’re concerned about their health, we definitely want to get them tested,” said English. “We hope that we have a large number here at Volunteer High School.”

This is the first time in Tennessee testing is available even if you do not have traditional symptoms.

“I’d advise everyone to get checked, get tested, and make sure you’re not positive for this thing,” said Clark. “This is not anything to laugh at.”

There are other locations that will open Sunday like at East Tennessee State University from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

If you miss any of these drive-through testing sites, any Tennessee Department of Health is giving free testing Monday through Friday at their offices.

